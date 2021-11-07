The vulnerable are people who can be easily attacked physically, emotionally or mentally hurt and influenced by the virtue of their economic, physical, social and health status. This include the sick, disabled, mentally deranged, poor, old, victims of human trafficking, children, irregular migrants, unemployed, ignorant, illiterate, women and girls, etc

The Covid-19 pandemic came with its attendant challenges cutting across all sectors of human endeavors. One thing that the pandemic has done is to exacerbate situations and make the vulnerable more vulnerable. For instance in the aspect of health, research has shown that elderly people and all those whose immune systems are weak and those with underlying health conditions constitute a high risk population and are prone to contracting the virus.

While the virus does not discriminate, its impacts do. The most vulnerable include: those who lack water and sanitation systems to allow for frequent handwashing; people with poor housing conditions making it difficult to practice social distancing at home; people in confinement, such prisons, women and children suffering from domestic violence; etc. Indeed, those who are already behind are being left behind.

In the sector of the economy, with the total lockdown in many countries, many businesses have crashed, many people became homeless and in extreme cases, some countries ran into recession. Socially, the pandemic still continues to wreak havoc on the psychology of people, driving some people into depression and in some cases attempted suicide. Summarily, the virus has made people weaker and the exploited prone to more dangerous exploitation. In all of these, women are greatly affected, hence the need for more support and mentorship.

Causes of vulnerability include Lack of access to information and knowledge, lack of public awareness, limited access to political power and representation (political vulnerability), poverty, ignorance/illiteracy, religious fanaticism, war, drug abuse, human trafficking, irregular migration, parental neglect. Lack of opportunities/ Unemployment, insecurity, hunger and deprivation etc.

The vulnerable are all around us and they experience all forms of challenges including domestic abuse, sexual exploitation and harassment, verbal abuse, mental abuse, physical violence, discrimination and inequality, hunger and deprivation, homelessness, health challenges, depression, boredom, mediocrity, anger, social isolation, human trafficking, irregular migration, forced/child marriage, Inferiority complex, bullying, malnutrition, depression, suicidal tendencies, joblessness. Forced begging, infancitide, organ harvesting, emotional trauma, physical effect, bodily harm, deformity, stigmatization and loss of confidence, rejection by family and friends etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signs of vulnerability are easy to identify, however, many vulnerable people who are depressed may not show any sign, hence it is important that we are vigilant. One of the common signs of vulnerability is that You fall easily for anyone. People who are quick to trust people, open their hearts to people and fall in love easily are very vulnerable because in many cases, people take advantage of such innocence. For instance, when some men notice that a lady easily falls in love, they pretend to love her and even go as far as proposing marriage to her. I remember the case of a working class lady who was always falling in love with different people despite warnings from her family members. She learnt her lesson when one of the men that proposed marriage to her deceived her into taking a huge loan from her office and gave him after he promised to pay back with interest. Few months later, he traveled out of the country and got married to another woman and she was left to nurse a shattered heart and pay for a loan she never used.

Another sign of vulnerability is that you don’t open up easily. A person who does not open up easily has emotions bottled within and this could lead to depression, suicide, inferiority complex, isolation, etc. many vulnerable children and women do not open up easily, they will rather remain in silence forever even if this will cost their lives. There are so many young boys, girls and women who are victims of sexual and domestic violence but the fear of the oppressor will never allow them speak up. However, we must encourage people to speak up because keeping quiet paves the way for the abuser to continue and escape the wrath of the law.

Apologizing too often is a sign of vulnerability because people often misunderstand this as a sign of weakness even though it is not true. Therefore, it is important that people learn to speak up for themselves and confront injustice without taking the blame for offences they didn’t commit.

Looking for validation from others is a sign of vulnerability because people will always discourage you, talk down on you and put you down just so they can feel better. Therefore, you will be doing yourself great injustice if you leave your happiness in the hands of other people because you will be giving them too much control over you.

Other signs include extreme moodiness, ignorance, deformity, low self-esteem, etc. It is heartwarming to know that the Federal Government has approved a Commission that is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of people living with disability. This is a highly commendable and act.