There is no doubt that the country’s comatose textile sector has been a great concern to the government, stakeholders and Nigerians as a whole.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of modern textile industry in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the industry are unhappy with the current situation of the sector, lamenting that, industrial sector is dying and needs urgent interventions from the federal government to keep it alive.

The late Sarduana of Sokoto and former Premier of Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, established the Kaduna Textile Industry in 1957.

It was the first modern textile industry in Nigeria. The establishment of the textile factory was inspired by his visit to Egypt, which opened his eyes to the positive impacts textile sector could have in the economic development of his region and Nigeria in general.

Soon after the commencement of the Kaduna factory, the example was replicated in all the regions in the country, especially, the Eastern and Western Regions, resulting in tremendous growth in the industry.

The success was so outstanding that in the 1970s and 1980s the textile industry became the highest employer of labour in the country after the federal government.

There were 175 textile mills in the country by 1985 to less than 20 current textile industrial firms in 2022. Employment-wise, the number of jobs provided by the industry took a dive from 137,000 jobs in 1996 to 24,000 jobs in 2008. Today the number of jobs provided in the industry is less than 20,000 jobs.

This sets the tone for an industrial sector that was adjudged the highest employer of labour in Nigeria after the federal government in the 1980s when it has a manpower of 50,000 workers under its employment.

But thereafter, things changed for the worse. Companies folded up as operating environment became stiffer and the industrial sector, till now, is still suffocating under harsh business operating environment.

Stakeholders called of the government to provide the enabling environment for the revival of the textile industry and the manufacturing sector.

President of Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), Mr Folorunsho Daniyan, at the NTMA/Textile Workers Union press conference in Lagos, observed that, in spite of the efforts to revive the textile industry, the sector is still confronted with many challenges that included high-cost production that has rendered its products non-competitive; unrestrained smuggling and counterfeiting of Made-in-Nigeria textiles; poor patronage in spite of federal government of Nigeria’s Executive Order 003 of 2017, inadequate and costly electricity supply, poor infrastructure, high taxation, and interest rates, high cost of diesel and LPFO and the depreciating value of the naira.

He also noted that the state of the industry, particularly, in the North, is made worst by the heightened insecurity that is pushing away customers of the few existing industries in the North and also discouraging new investment in the area.

“We wish to emphasise that the government must do more to provide the enabling environment for the revival of the textile industry in Nigeria and manufacturing activities in general.

“We also frown at the Nigeria Customs Service for not effectively combating smuggling such that cheap smuggled textile products largely from China and other Asian countries continue to dominate the local market with little or no access to locally produced textiles,” Daniyan said.

He stated that the promised benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, (AFCFTA) will elude Nigeria if the illegal imports of textile fabrics and other products Nigeria have the capacity to produce locally continue to find their way in the Nigerian markets unchecked.

He noted that the NTMA, along with labour union acknowledged some measures by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Bank of Industry (BOI) aimed at the textile industry revival.

The NTMA boss said the lack of patronage despite Executive Order 003 on the patronage of locally-produced goods also hindered the growth of the textile industry, calling on relevant government agencies to comply with the executive order by patronising locally-made textiles to avert further factory closures and job loss.

He mentioned that a fully revived textile industry would create millions of jobs and address insecurity, improve internally generated revenue, reduce billions of dollars in import bills incurred annually on textile and apparel, and ensure foreign exchange earnings.

Also, president, National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Mr John Adaji, said that effective implementation of the Executive Order 003 of 2017 would facilitate rapid recovery of the textile industry.

According to the Executive Order, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government shall grant preference to local manufacturers of goods and service providers in their procurement of goods and services.

Adaji said, the textile sector is a huge investment opportunity for the country if properly harnessed, thus called for the political will to resolve challenges confronting the industry.

Meanwhile, the operators of the textile industry are hoping that more would come from the government to rescue the industry.