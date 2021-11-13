The Nigeria’s national senior men cricket team, Yellow Greens, departed the shores of the country on Friday for the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.



The team which have been in camp since the conclusion of the International T20 bilateral series against Sierra Leone in October, are in their best shape having gone through a very strict regime of fitness, skill work, practice matches and game management approach.



The coaching crew have worked round the clock to prepare the lads for the task ahead and to ensure that the pick the single qualification ticket available.



Speaking before their departure, captain of the team, Sylvester Okpe, said they are ready for the tournament. ‘’We have been preparing so hard since December last year till date. We’ve been through different tournaments and series against Sierra Leone, Kenya and Uganda in the last few months. As a team, we have put in so much work and effort to see that this tournament becomes successful. The target is to qualify for the next phase of the ICC T20 world cup by getting the desired victory in Rwanda,” Okpe said.



Nigeria will play six double header matches against Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya over a three day match period with victory in all games ensuring automatic qualification.