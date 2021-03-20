By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The Anti- Tax Agency has warned illegal revenue collectors to steer clear from extortion money from petty traders, tricycle operators and cab drivers thereby making life miserable for these category of persons or be ready to wrath of state government.

Director General DG Anti-Tax Agency, Dr. Emmah Isong issued the warning in Calabar while expressing dismay over the increased rate of Illegal revenue collectors parading the streets of the state under the guise of revenue agents extorting money from petty traders and operators of the transport service.

According to the Agency’s statement sighted by LEADERSHIP in Calabar, Isong expressed dismay over the activities of illegal revenue agents who are desperate to make money from low income earners notwithstanding the fact that the low income earners go through pain to keep their businesses afloat.

He said that the tax relief granted the low income earners by the Prof Ben Ayade’s administration stems from the fact that these low income earners go through a lot of pain to sustained their small scale businesses.

“It is worrisome that in spite of the good intentions of the state Governor to make life comfortable for poor Crossriverians, who are struggled on daily basis to make a living out of the struggle, could go through pain and misery by people with appetite to make quick money,under the guise of generating revenue for the state.”

Isong lamented that it was bad for any one to harassed and intimidate petty traders, market women, tricycle and cab operators using the toga of government just because he wants to enrich himself overnight.

“Its so bad that y about creating illegal revenue point to enable them make money for their superiors in order to feather their business nests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is more worrisome that even after the agency had had series of meetings with relevant agencies of government on the modus operandi of tax and levies collection, there appears to be infractions on the part of some agencies. And this is causing some untold hardship to small scale business owners, petty traders and taxi drivers alike.

“The reported case of a tragic incident which occurred on March 17, 2021 at the Municipal in which one Chuks (a cab driver), in a trending video, was dehumanised by an illicit tax operator in Calabar, is despicable.

“There is also a reported case where one Mrs Chukwuma, a widow with four children living at 8 Miles, was allegedly manhandled and her goods impounded by hoodlums masquerading as tax collectors and given seven days to pay up or lose her goods.

“These acts are not only condemnable, but the highest act of uncivilised manner of collecting tolls and tax by any agent in whatever name even when His Excellency, Sen Prof Ben Ayade, had issued series of warnings to the perpetrators to desist from such inhuman act of extorting people of their hard-earned money because it is against the Cross River State Tax Exemption law” The statement maintained.

The University of Calabar trained financial expert turned to preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ added that the agency, whose operations among others include protecting the poorest of the poor from extortion of money and safeguarding their petty trades is committed to ridding the state of such fraudulent practises i and would stop at nothing to bring to book those violating the law of the agency.

The Anti-Tax Agency DG urged residents of the state to draw attention of the agency by calling on the agency’s enforcement Team wherever they are harassed by illegal revenue collectors.