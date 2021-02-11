The community made the call yesterday while exchanging views with the permanent Secretary federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural development, Dr. Ernest Umakhine, shortly after he concluded tour of facilities at the integrated farms Ltd, and Taissen Shallom Training Farms/ inspection of 4kms asphalt road, with solar light projects at Ikot Akwa Umoh Edem community, yesterday in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River State.

Village Head of the community, Chief Madam Eme Edet Offiong lauded federal government for the provision of asphalt road project which she said would boost agricultural activities in the area.

The monarch urged the federal government to provide electricity, feed mill processing equipment in Gbagolo Integrated Farms Ltd which had provided a life line for many in the area, a development she said had help in reducing criminal activities in the area.

The community leader also wants the federal government to provide electricity in the community stressing that with electricity,the two agro allied companies, Gbagolo Integrated Farms Ltd and its counterpart, Taissen Shallom Training Farms which are major employers of labour in the community would do better as resources wasted by the agro allied companies for procurement of diesel can be save to employ more youths who can serve as a labour force to the agro allied firms.

Also speaking Steward/ Chief Executive Officer CEO, Taissen Shallom Farms, Engr. Mfon Essien, solicited for subvention in the area of subsidy, grant, and tractors to boost operations so that the entrepreneurs of the agro allied farms can step up employment opportunity for youths in the area.

“What we are asking for is for Power Holding Company to make electricity available to this area. We spend so much on diesel which is not to good for us.

” We cant continue like this. Its quite expensive to run a lister generator so that we don’t finished our capital outlay on diesel alone”! Essien maintained.

Essien lauded the federal government for the 4Kms asphalted road and solar light projects which it provided for the community stressing that Gbagolo Integrated Farms which has over 67,000 birds with about 50 youths as workers on its payroll is in dare need of tractors to enable the agro allied firm introduce new produce in the agric value chain enterprise.

In his response, representative of the permanent Secretary federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural development, Zonal Director South South, Michael Asebake Brooks, called for protection of infrastructural facilities put in place in the area by the federal government so as not to deter the federal government from doing more.

“No meaningful development takes place in an atmosphere that is characterized with acrimony. Solar light would be answered as support for feed mill processing equipment”. He said.

The Permanent Secretary urged the community leaders to put their demands into writing through the Cross River State Coordinator federal ministry of Agriculture, Iwara Edet who will for onward movement to appropriate authority.