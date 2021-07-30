Following the Court of Appeal verdict on the Cross River North senatorial district on Friday in Calabar, a critical stakeholder in Cross River State politics, High Chief Higgins Peters, has called for calm and the spirit of brotherhood to thrive.

The business mogul, who made the call in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja, advised all parties in the settled dispute to accept the verdict in good faith.

He further advised the winner, Hon. Jarigbe Agom and his team to remain humble in victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending Senator Stephen Odey for conceding defeat, he congratulated Rt Hon Jarigbe Agom, now Senator-elect for Cross River North, for his victory at the Court of Appeal.

Chief Higgins said, “I call for calm. I will also like to commend Dr Steven Odey to have conceded defeat even when it is clear and evidential that the judgement was premeditated and more of an alternative reality in law where a judgement would be given against a none candidate of a party (John Alaga) but executed on a duly elected candidate of a party (Steven Odey).

“Nonetheless, in the spirit of brotherhood and oneness of the northern senatorial district of Cross River state that I am a stakeholder, I would want to extend my congratulations to Jarigbe and his supporters and also remind them that Chinua Achebe said in ‘Things Fall Apart’ that ‘those who’s palm kernel are cracked for them by benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble’. So they should please be humble and gracious.

“I also want to remind everyone of us Cross Riverians of the indisputable reality that our politics and elections from 2003 till date have been that of the establishment and wherever the establishment goes the politics and victory goes with it.

“The establishment delivered the electoral victory to the PDP overwhelmingly but now the establishment has moved, so be assured that every single electoral victory without exception from now henceforth shall move with it.

“I implore everyone in Cross River North to take this judgement as test of our oneness and to the APC family as a test of strength and loyalty,” Higgins stated.