Arrangements have been concluded by the Cross River State government to make National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations mandatory in all its secondary schools.

Under the unfolding dispensation, all public examinations conducted by NECO will be made compulsory for all students in public schools in the state.

The head of information and public relations division of NECO, Azeez Sani, stated this in Calabar during a courtesy visit on Governor Ben Ayade.

The governor gave the approval following a request made by the registrar/chief executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, during the visit in Calabar yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examinations involved are the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The state chief executive who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cross River Indigenes in NECO SSCE in the last five years, said there was need for the state to key-in into all NECO conducted examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT