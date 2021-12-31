Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has appealed to churches in the territory to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines during the crossover night services, to control the spread of the fourth wave of the virus, known as the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The FCTA made the appeal when a combined team from relevant agencies of the FCTA visited some mega churches in Abuja to sensitise the mega church leaders on the spread of the virus in the city.

The senior special assistant to the FCT minister on monitoring and enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said the decision to visit big churches was to avert a situation capable of destroying stakeholders’ investments and efforts at containing the pandemic.

He appealed to the church leaders to introduce measures that will aid total compliance with both non-pharmaceutical intervention and other health protocols during the crossover night worship.

Attah also warned that the FCT administration would hold churches and religious leaders responsible for any breach, leading to health emergencies in their domains.

The director, Public Health Department of FCTA, Dr Abduralman Sadiq, who said the sensitisation visit became important, following the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Abuja, lamented that in spite of measures put in place, the pandemic was still hitting hard on the territory.

He said while COVID-19 Isolation centres in Abuja, hitherto empty were getting crowded as a result of the spike, one death was recorded yesterday in one of the treatment centres.

The chairman, FCT chapter, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Jonah, who was present when the team visited the First Baptist Church, Area 11, Garki, said the association had directed all churches to limit their gatherings to half their capacities.

Jonah said the Christian community in Abuja would continue to support the government’s efforts and also intensify prayers for the elimination of the disease.

The churches visited include, The First Baptist Church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 10 Headquarters, Wuse 2, and the Glory Dome of Dunamis International Gospel.