Over the years, joint operations had failed to yield the required results due to rivalry among participating agencies. Rather than complementing one another, the security agencies resort to battle for supremacy, giving criminals freedom of action. Observers and commentators have advocated for synergy among security agencies for national security. As part of efforts to promote synergy and collaboration among the agencies, the Nigerian Air Force trained sister services personnel on air to ground integration in 2019.

The saying that you will sweat during training or bleed in battle cannot be truer than it is in the military profession where one is trained to take lives to protect others. This sometimes comes at a cost to the personnel who sometimes lay down their lives for other citizens to enjoy peace. The armed forces personnel have remained resolute in the onerous task of defending the nation’s territorial integrity with at times the supreme price.

The Nigerian Air Force as an arm of the armed forces operates in a complex environment with no room for mistakes, hence the need to train and retrain to be professionals. Following the rise of terrorist threats in Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Osun and other states the armed forces has conducted counter-terrorism exercises to quell the threats and restore peace and stability in the states despite carrying out dedicated operations against terrorists in the Northeast and providing close air support to land troops in other parts of the country.

In furtherance of its sustained efforts to enhance the capacity, professionalism and combat readiness of its personnel to tackle various internal security challenges and secure the lives and property of Nigerians, NAF on January 2, 2021, conducted a Joint Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Special Forces (SF) and Air Police K-9 Simulation Exercise (JCSAEX) at Rijana Village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The exercise code-named; “TAIMAKO YAZO”, was aimed at simulating tactics, doctrines and synergy among first responders for effective operations by downed air crew or other NAF personnel who have had to eject or abandon their aircraft in emergency situations.

A statement by the director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said the ability to rescue crew from hostile environments is particularly important as it can be adapted for anti-kidnapping operations as was recently done by the NAF in concert with other security agencies in the rescue of the kidnapped boys of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, speaking during the exercise stated that the overall desire of the NAF was to ensure that personnel are trained and equipped to maintain a very high level of combat readiness and operational effectiveness.

According to him, in a bid to better reposition the NAF SF through robust capacity building for a more effective response to the various security challenges in the country in the areas of counter-terrorism, airport security and anti-banditry operations, the NAF in 2019 conducted several counter-terrorism exercises in Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Osun states.

He noted that the importance of training to a fighting force like the NAF cannot be overemphasised as regular purposeful training remains the cornerstone of military combat readiness.

“It is in realisation of this that the NAF ensures that its personnel are mentally alert and physically fit at all times, through regular training and exercises so that we remain continually willing, able and ready to defend the nation,” he said.

Air Marshal Abubakar stated that even with today’s modern weapons systems, it is the personnel with competence that would make the difference in any current or future conflict situation. This philosophy, he said, had been incorporated into NAF policies and regulations so that every member maintains a high level of combat readiness to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the conduct of a wide spectrum of military operations.

Air Marshal Abubakar highlighted that in the quest to achieve professionalism, service members are subjected to excruciatingly difficult training procedures and exposed to various terrain conditions to enable them develop and sustain a high level of combat effectiveness.

“This, no doubt, will help our personnel perform at the highest standards throughout their career”, he said.

He stated that the timing of the exercise was apt as it readily tests the combat and physical readiness of personnel to face the very difficult security challenges currently confronting the nation.

Air Marshal Abubakar, who expressed excitement over the exercise, noted that the resources being expended on a daily basis to ensure that NAF personnel are given the skills required and training needed to conduct operations successfully were yielding tangible results.

He said he was highly impressed with the exercise in terms of coordination between the air and ground elements.

“Security is not only about bullets, bombs and rockets, but it is also about everybody putting hands on deck to ensure that the country is secured. This exercise will be a continuous one, we have done one here. From now to June 2021, we will have six exercises. Most of these exercises will now move to the Northwest, particularly in Zamfara and Katsina states. We are also about to activate the NAF unit in Funtua to further reduce our response time as well as bring security even closer to the people,” he said.

The air chief expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support for the growth and development of the NAF. He also thanked members of the National Assembly and the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs for their continued support to NAF. He reassured Nigerians that NAF remained fully committed to the successful execution of its constitutional roles and would continue to meet its statutory responsibility of defending the territorial integrity and national sovereignty, whether acting singly or in unison with surface forces and other security agencies.

Conducting the exercise along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, the CAS said, would impact positively and deter criminals from coming out to attack innocent citizens.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operations Command (SOC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Ohwo, said the exercise was in line with the CAS’ deliberate efforts to boost human capacity through robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance. The event, he said, would enhance NAF’s combat efficiency, which is borne from the right combinations of man and machine integration as well as effective methods, tactics and doctrine.

The exercise featured operational briefing and giving of orders by the Commander, 013 Quick Response Force, Squadron Leader Victor Uba, along with his sub-unit and component commanders, which was held behind closed doors. This was immediately followed by a seamless execution of the operational plan, which featured live firing of canons and rockets from NAF fixed and rotary wing attack aircraft, followed by insertion of CSAR operatives as well as fast-roping and rappelling of NAF SF (the PANTHERS) and K-9 elements and movement of teams to the objective area.

There was also logistics re-supply of ammunition to the assaulting forces by tactical air-drop from a helicopter and subsequent rescue of the downed pilots in a hostile environment, extraction of the assault team by air while being provided with close air support by an attack helicopter overhead the objective area.

This exercise along with other similar engagements, was a testament to the NAF’s commitment to ensuring peace and security of the nation, especially on the highways and farmlands which have become killing fields.