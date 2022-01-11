Guild of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Equity, Justice and Transparency in Nigeria (GOCMEJ) has hailed the acting comptroller general of immigration (CGI), Idris Isah Jere, for enhancing staff welfare, and passport transformation.

The CSO noted that the current management of the service has enhanced advocacy and awareness campaigns on passport management, including heralding a strategic direction for the NIS.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, jointly signed by the president GOCMEJ, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, and secretary, Comrade James Okoronkwo, said Jere has consolidated on the achievements of his predecessor CGI Muhammad Babandede (rtd).

The guild said judging from his blueprint and three cardinal focus on passport reforms, border management, and welfare of staff, the present management has put in its best at all times for the growth of the NIS and increased the morale of its personnel.

The statement reads in part, “The acting Comptroller-General of the NIS has promised that the organisation will work assiduously to end the challenges being faced by Nigerians in reviewing their international passports or securing new ones as it will be a thing of the past come March 2022.

“The delay, according to the NIS CG, was as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic global scourge, the accompanying lockdowns, as well as the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange in the production of the passports.”

The guild also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prioritize access to foreign exchange by the NIS to reduce the challenges of procuring Nigerian passport.

