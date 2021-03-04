By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

A coalition of groups in Kano state under the auspices of Non State Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has declared support for the stance on security of the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno.

The co-convener of the group, Ibrahim Waiya made the declaration in Kano yesterday while delivering a statement to newsmen on behalf of about fifteen groups that include Kano State Traders Unions, The Nigeria Labour Congress (Women Wing) Kano state chapter, and Citizens Voice Against Corruption amongst others.

He said, “We stand with position of National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono. In the last two decades, insecurity has been the most glaring and challenging problem in Nigeria.”

“Acts of insecurity occur in different forms throughout the country. While some of these acts of insecurity such as farmers and herder crisis go way back several decades ago, some other forms of insecurity such as banditry have become more prominent in recent times mainly due to acts of deliberate sabotage from political actors, who aimed at

weakening our national security for selfish political interest.

“Some of the actions taken by these political actors include use of

media to rubbish every success made by the Nigeria’s security

institutions as well as publishing propaganda and blackmail articles

against the heads of the various security institutions with the

aim of demoralizing them or painting a bad picture of them to the

general public. These actors

have made it upon themselves to oppose whatever strategy our security

institutions devise to fight insecurity in Nigeria”, they stated.