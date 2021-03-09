By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

A civil society organization, Civil International (CI) has asked Senator Smart Adeyemi to brace for a legal consequences if he fails to tender an unreserved apology to Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu whom he recently tagged a champagne drinker.

The CSO vowed to begin a libel suit against the senator if he fails to make the apology within the next seven days.

Adeyemi, a senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, had called Ikpeazu a drunkard during plenary. He made the allegation while responding to issues of governance raised by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in a purported video on social media which the Senator representing Abia South had since denied knowledge of.

However, a statement, signed jointly by the national coordinator of CI, Emma Uzoro, its zonal publicity secretary, Ameh Ejeh and its secretary, Abdulrazak Akala, they asked the Senate to discipline Adeyemi over his allegation.

The statement added it is difficult to believe that such utterances came from a senator more especially during a plenary session when important issues concerning the state of affairs of the nation should be on the front burner.

“It should be noted that the Senate was discussing a very important issue that has to do with the insecurity noticed everywhere in the country, more especially in the Nigerian schools.

“It was observed that Sen. Smart Adeyemi based his attack on the personality of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on the premise that Sen. Enyi Abaribe made a comment against the Governor of Kogi State, Yayaha Bello in the social media. An allegation that Distinguished Senator Abaribe denied and refuted even at the floor of the Senate.

“Hence, since there was no time Senator Abaribe made such comment, one wonders what psychological state that Sen. Smart Adeyemi was at the moment he made the above libellous statements against the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

“It should also be noted here that the matter been discussed at the Senate plenary was about the insecurity in the country and one continues to wonder how that relates to the personality of the Governor of Abia State.

“By so doing, Sen. Adeyemi reduced the plenary of the respected Senate to that of a beer parlour jokes like a jester entertaining in a dancing club or cinema house.

“We hereby call on Sen. Smart Adeyemi to as a matter of urgency apologize to Dr Okezie Ikpeazu within seven days of this publication as failure to do so, we will be compelled as civil society groups to approach the court for a libel suit. His attack on Dr Ikpeazu has shown that he is not worthy to be in the red chamber as a representative of the people.

“Lawmakers as representatives of the people must exhibit integrity in all their dealings and utterances especially during plenary when important issues concerning national interest and security is been discussed.

“Arbitrary, unguided, offensive words, unruly behaviours and unserious comments should attract strict sanctions and discipline. Code of ethics must be seen to be effective and practicable through enforcement and compliance. This is the only way to build public trust for the Senate and the entire legislature”, the statement stated.’