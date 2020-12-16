Some international civil society organisations have cautioned the International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensou over misguided utterances against the Nigerian military and sister agencies .

The International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) gave this warning in a letter to the Office of the Chief Prosecutor on Tuesday.

In the letter signed by its Director of Communication, Zakari Yinusa, the IHRPF said the ICC pre-convicted the military, adding that it was faulty and not in tandem with any known criminal court.

The group also expressed frustration over reports that the ICC has been compromised by Amnesty International who it claims is “pumping millions of dollars into the Chief Prosecutor’s office to ensure that the military is demoralized to the extent of losing focus on the final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist groups”.

The CSO, though, assured that the Armed Force under the current dispensation over the years adhered strictly to the extant laws, rules of engagement and international best practices.

“As far as we are concerned, the position you have taken is a subtle way of casting aspersions on the military while at the same time strengthening the terrorists and their sympathizers to keep unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens,” the letter stated in part.

The group, however, advised the ICC Chief Prosecutor to retrace her steps and stop being used against Nigeria.

It added that “we shall prevail on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami SAN through civil actions to cease further cooperation with the International Criminal Court in terms of exchange of classified national security information or legal documents”.