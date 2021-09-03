Ahead of the upcoming National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Industrialisation Agenda, over 100 civil society organisations (CSOs) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for having the political will to actualise what previous governments could not do in the last decade.

It cited the recent financial report of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that has not been seen in the last 44 years; the recent signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that was pending before previous governments in the last 20 years and others as exemplary, progressive and developmental.

The group said though security challenges are the major hindrance to accelerated human, environmental and economic development, the ongoing infrastructural development across the country and the promise by the government to do more before the end of the administration is worthy of commendation.

The group, through its national coordinator, Mohammed Bougei Attah maintained that the role of CSOs is not only to monitor the activities of the public sector, but also to report the outcome of such activities and report for posterity. It noted that with the recent actions by the Buhari administration it deserves commendation.

He said with the release of a financial report of the the NNPC that stood opaque for over 44 years and the signing of PIA after 20 years, the group is confident the same story would be told about the Ajaokuta Steel Company revival before the end of the administration as promised by the minister of mines and steel development.