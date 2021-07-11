As the Senate prepares to pass the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill 2021 this week, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), women groups and some other Nigerians have threatened a showdown with the National Assembly if it tampers with the clause that provides for the electronic transmission of results in the bill.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the Senate is set to receive and pass the electoral bill this week.

There had been public outcry against rumours that the clause providing for electronic transmission of results in the draft copy of the bill is conspicuously missing.

The purported missing clause will empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically.

It is one of the most sensitive aspects in the electoral act amendment bill Nigerians believe would help in reducing rigging, thuggery and violence in the country’s electoral process.

The clause for electronic transmission of results was in the draft copy but was said to be allegedly removed.

Southern governors had in a communiqué issued after their meeting last Monday rejected the removal of the electronic transmission of elections result from the Electoral Act.

Also, opposition lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly vowed to resist any attempt at removing the clause providing for electronic transmission of results from the bill.

According to the lawmakers, such furtive venture to tamper with a critical component of transparency and credibility of the electoral process is an unpatriotic and mischievous attempt to subvert democratic process, institutionalize rigging, bastardize and frustrate genuine efforts towards credible elections in the country.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), women groups and other Nigerians called for the immediate return of the clause to the bill before the final copy is passed by the Senate.

They warned the National Assembly members not to tinker with the clause that provides for electronic transmission of results.

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said the lawmakers must adhere to the demand of the voters by including the electronic transmission of results in the electoral act amendment bill.

Executive director of the Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, said, “Nigerians are asking for electronic transmission of results. The

National Assembly has removed the clause and increased election spending. They must adhere to the wishes of the voters. Nigerians are calling for electronic transmission of results and the National Assembly must do what Nigerians want. Nigerians voted the lawmakers to represent them.

“The National Assembly should ensure that such a clause

is included before the electoral act amendment bill is passed”.

In the same vein, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) urged the National Assembly to yield to the yearnings of Nigerians by delivering an electoral law that would secure Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

According to CDD, the National Assembly must deliver an electoral ecosystem that respects the choices of Nigerians.

In a position paper titled Much Work remains to be done on Nigeria’s Electoral Bill, 2021, CDD West Africa while acknowledging positive changes reflected in the bill highlighted some amendments proposed that are capable of reversing accumulated gains recorded in the past decades.

CDD’s director, Idayat Hassan, stated: “Of particular concern is the prohibition on the transmission of votes electronically. Electronic transmission of votes is a core component of the recommendations for full digitization of the electoral process that we made ahead of this amendment.

“As long standing election monitors, CDD West Africa have observed the chaos associated with manual elections collating, which are often messy, incoherent and susceptible to manipulations by individuals and political parties.

“Again, the proposed bill gives Returning Officers (RO) powers to correct unit results. While CDD acknowledges that there are occasions where unit results genuinely need to be changed, there is a need to include provisions that will prevent abuse of those powers. In a recent CDD survey that drew respondents from all geopolitical zones in the country, 41% of respondents concluded that INEC staff favoured candidates of the ruling party.”

Hassan also highlighted the alarming increase in campaign spending limits across political offices.

CDD argued that the proposed limits are extremely high, adding that the new limit for presidential election, for example, is a fifteen fold increase, while the limits for gubernatorial candidates are increased twenty-five fold.

It contended that the proposed increment will constitute a major hurdle to the political advancement of women and youth candidates.

“Where such high limits on campaign financing are maintained, major political parties are highly likely to be disinclined toward nominating individuals deemed incapable of making significant contributions to their campaign or attracting heavy donations to fund the campaign,” Idayat added.

The civil society organisation further identified another matter of concern about the bill, saying it denies INEC powers to review already declared results in situations where there is evidence that ROs were forced by threats to declare the wrong candidate as winner.

CDD said, “This was a key recommendation as proposed by election observers after an RO declared that he declared a winner under duress in the 2019 elections following threats to his life. CDD believes that ignoring this provision puts the lives of electoral officers further at risk, as there is likelihood that politicians will further explore this method of rigging.

“Based on the foregoing, CDD West Africa makes the following recommendations: Full use of technology across the electoral spectrum to enhance traceability of voting activity across board; To prevent abuse, there should be clear provisos that allow ROs to correct unit results; The increase on the limit on campaign spending should be proportionate with the percentage of inflation to keep our democracy representative of vulnerable constituencies like women and youths.

“The recommendation of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions for a three-year rolling plan for elections should be reflected in the amendment to guarantee timely logistical needs ahead of elections; INEC should have powers to review already declared election results, where there is clear evidence that the RO was forced to declare a false election result”.

On their part, 247 women groups under the aegis of Feminist Womanifesto Group kicked against the alleged doctoring of the

original copy of the Electoral Act Bill 2021, which they said aims to repeal the Electoral Act No 6 2010 and re-enact a new Act.

Speaking through the executive director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and chairperson, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, the women said the ‘citizens demand bill’ had been manipulated and is at variance with the approved version of the bill.

“Some key provisions of the manipulated Bill that are particularly

worrying are the prohibition of electronic transmission of results

(Section 50(2); the removal of INEC’s power to review results declared under duress or in contravention of electoral laws and guidelines (Section 65); and the drastic increase in the limits for campaign expenses from N1 billion to N15 billion for President, N2 million to N5 billion for Governor, N40 million to N1.5 billion for Senate, N30 million to N500 million for House of Representatives, and N10 million to N50 million for State House of Assembly (Section 88).These provisions have the potential to undermine transparency and fairness in elections,” the women said.

They said that the provisions, if allowed to pass, would affect women disproportionately for two main reasons.

Akiyode-Afolabi continued: “Women rarely get the tickets for the ‘big parties’ and often their hope lies with the smaller parties. Women typically have less financial resources than their male counterparts.

“Regarding the issue of women relying on smaller parties, the 2019 general elections provide a good illustration as there was an increase in the number of women candidates compared to 2015, but a decrease in the number of women who actually got elected.”

The members of the Feminist Womanifesto Group further demanded that in order to improve the political representation of women, the original provisions of the Electoral Bill 2021 must be reinstated.

“INEC should be empowered to electronically transmit results and review results declared under duress so as to reduce the level of

electoral malpractices that have become so common in our country,” the noted.

The women groups are 9jafeminista; Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls; Above Whispers Foundation; Above Whispers Media Foundation; ActionAid International; ACTS Generation GBVA; Ade Grange Child FoundationA; ADEM Community & Human Development Foundation, among others.

But in a swift reaction, the Senate told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the issue of the alleged removal of electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act amendment bill was just a rumour, even as it confirmed that the bill will be passed this week.

When contacted by our correspondent, chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said if the bill is passed next week, he will be able to talk more on the issue, insisting that the insinuations are just rumours.

“If we pass the bill next week, we can talk more on this issue. For now, it is just speculation. Some were even saying we have cleared Laureta Onochie when we’ve not even invited them for screening.

They did not even call me but said we have already passed her. You know Nigerians. Just bear with us. We will do the interview next week after the passage,” Gaya said.