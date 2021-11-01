A non-governmental organisation, Reproductive Health Initiative and Support Association (RHISA) in collaboration with the Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative, has trained a coalition of civil society organisations on advocacy and communication skills for women economic empowerment in Bauchi State.

The executive director of RHISA, Hajiya Hafsat Mahmood, said the training was to strengthen the capacity of participants and increase their knowledge base in advocacy and communication strategies for women economic empowerment as well as to strengthen their capacities to conduct evidence-based advocacy to national policy makers and other key stakeholders with messages of value.

According to her, women are the backbone of the family and society, they bear the burden of the family, so they need to be empowered economically.

Mahmood said before the commencement of the training, the coalition of CSOs carried out advocacy visits to key ministries, departments and agencies in the state to advocate for issues that will empower women economically, thereby giving women a sense of belonging in the state.

An ICT manager with Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative, Salaudeen Tawakaltu, said during a presentation on advocacy and communication at the training, that for advocacy to be successful, it has to be informative, persuasive and motivating, adding that an advocacy message must outline the challenge and it’s impact, provide facts/data about the problem and explain the change that will make things better.

Our correspondent reports that the training is supported by the Development Research Project Center (DRPC) and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation.