BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

An Abuja-based Dunes Centre has carried out its end-of-the-year outreach in fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by providing food to the needy.

The organisation said it was making a difference in improving the quality of life in Abuja’s communities through its CSR being carried out by its non-profit organisation, the Dunes Foundation, established in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement sent out to journalists, it added that while it carry out its business, it will also be committed to helping the needy in various ways in the geographical location of its operations.

“We aim to serve one community at a time. We have built fully functional schools, a primary healthcare center, sunk boreholes and empowered women through our interest-free micro-credit programs which is still ongoing.

“On Friday, December 11, 2020, we partnered with Kind People Food Bank and provided food for families in an underserved community for the holiday season, starting with a local school and extending to mothers and other locals.

“Dunes Center is committed to giving our customers and clients the best while still serving our community,” it added.