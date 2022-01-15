The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed confidence that the court will uphold the law in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu fixed for judgment on January 19, 2022 at the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia.

CUPP spokesperson, Chief Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said given the overriding importance of the case, the coalition was calling on the court, particularly the judge handling the case to be courageous and resist any external pressure or interference.

He said the judge must be firm and do justice while declaring the law as it is.

The coalition condemned all illegal actions against Nigerian citizens many of who are in illegal detention and called on the relevant agencies of state to take necessary and urgent actions to reverse the trend.

He said Nigerians must be allowed to express their genuinely held views as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution without fear.

‘’This government has clearly restricted the space for Nigerians to exercise their freedom of speech. We are however hopeful that the judiciary will stand up at these times and be counted. We ask for no favours, we only demand that the law be declared as it is without bowing to any external influence,’’ he said.

