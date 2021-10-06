The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over what it called credible intelligence at its disposal about alleged moves to derail the 2019 general election.

At a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Coalition, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said the plan was to force Nigerians to either accept that there would be no electronic transmission of results or the Electoral Act amendment process will not be completed in good time for the President to assent to it for use during the 2023 elections.

According to him, “The information at our disposal includes the alleged late-night exchange of ‘incentives’ to most of the National Assembly members in the Harmonization Committee to see to it that the electronic transmission of results does not see the light of the day.

“This is an insult on the sensibilities and sensitivities of the Nigerian people noting that this process of Electoral Act amendment commenced since 2016 and has not been completed 5 years after.”

He alleged that the National Assembly members “have agreed to drag this process and get up to their next year’s annual vacation by which time, whereupon a claim that by the ECOWAS treaty electoral laws cannot be amended less than six months to elections, the process will terminate like they did for the 2019 election but this time with the possibility of throwing the country into a constitutional crisis.”

He, therefore, reiterated that Nigerians want electronic transmission of results, INEC is ready for it and has accepted it has the capacity for it and the position is immutable.

The CUPP spokesman said that Nigerians will resist any attempt to rob the Independent National Electoral Commission of its constitutionally guaranteed independence by way of subjecting any of their activities to the political whims and caprices of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

“We warn the National Assembly members that God will condemn them and humanity will condemn them if they doctor the Electoral Act amendment process and remove the electronic transmission of results or if they refuse to complete this process within a reasonable time,” he stated.