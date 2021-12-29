Wema Bank Plc has rewarded customers in its new edition of ALAT’s 5for5 Promo for the month of December.

Speaking on the December edition of the promo, the divisional head, Retail Business, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun stated the bank’s focus on actively spearheading financial inclusion while rewarding customers, saying “so far, the lives of our winners have changed because we are giving them an opportunity to make a difference.

“We are not only creating financial freedom, but we are also educating our winners on various ways they can operate their Wema account using functions such as the USSD code and the ALAT app rather than visiting a physical bank.”

He noted “It is important that we encourage our customers to explore various possibilities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the promo began in July, 426 customers across Nigeria have won over N21 million, by conducting transactions via the digital banking platform, ALAT, and using Wema’s USSD.

One of the winners, Zainab Ayoola, Lagos trader who won N1 million said: “I was shocked when I got the call that I had won a million naira, because I am just a petty trader. I have never done any transaction or sales worth that amount before.”

The single mother promised to use the money to train her teenage daughter, saying “I am grateful to the bank for blessing me this December, they have made my life and this festive period better.”

Another winner, Nneka Stephens, a 27-year-old medical doctor, won N100,000 said, “I am very grateful to the Bank for giving me this Christmas gift! Since I have been banking with ALAT, I have conducted multiple transactions and they have been seamless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ALAT and Wema Bank will continue to reward loyal customers in the 5for5 promo till March 2022.