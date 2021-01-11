The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said smuggling of illicit drugs as well as the proliferation of small and light arms that usually exacerbate violent crimes have been drastically reduced with the closure of the land borders for about 16 months.

NCS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Joseph Attah, on behalf of the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), added that it has also been able to arrest 1,401 irregular immigrants within the period under review.

According to Ali, the NCS in its quest to mitigate organized transnational crimes along the border lines, the Operation Swift Response Team (OSR) which was launched in 2019 and coordinated by office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has now been transformed to Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) as part of a tripartite operation comprising Benin, Niger and Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, a year and four months into the operation, the smuggling of illicit drugs and proliferation of small arms and light weapons used to exacerbate Violent Extremism and Terrorism in

some parts of the country have been significantly curbed.

“This is in addition to the quantum of seizures of prohibited items and numbers of arrested irregular migrants as the operation progresses. As at 5 January 2021; 1,401 irregular migrants had been arrested while the total seizures were; 159,506.7-(50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice; 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives; 1,974 Vehicles; 895motorcycles; 18,690.3Jerricans of Vegetable Oil, among other seized items,” the statement said.

While stressing that the total monetary value of the apprehended items in 2020 is about N12,538,333,545.50, the CG reiterated that items in the prohibited list still stands.

“With the reopening of the borders for commercial activities, items such as parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs, among others remain prohibited,” he added.

The statement further quoted the National Security Adviser (NSA),

Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) in a goodwill message to the

transformed Operation SWIFT RESPONSE as applauding the unflinching

commitment of the security operatives to the national assignment, and

urged them not to rest on their oars.

Monguno, who assured that the joint patrols would be adequately administered, also charged the operatives to display a high level of professionalism during the operation with their neighbouring counterparts

The CG, however, admonished Nigerians to be rest assured that their

priority remains to keep all Nigeria’s borders safe from any inimical

activity that will compromise her national interests.

CG Ali also expressed his gratitude to Nigerians, especially the business community for their continuous support for the Service.