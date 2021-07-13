The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area ll Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, said that goods worth N52.6 billion were exported through the command in the first half of the year.

These exports, according to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, include; sesame seeds, ginger, cocoa beans, hibiscus, fluorite ore, lead ore, palm kernel shell, cotton, float glass, among others.

The total tonnage of the said export stood at 331.356.39 tonnes with FOB value of $138million.

Giving statistics of the command’s activities within the period, the PRO said the command generated N78billion as total revenue.

According to the statement, this year’s revenue is N31.5 billion above the N47billion collected between January and June of 2020, which signifies 67.52 per cent increase in the Command’s revenue.

The statement reads: “The revenue generation, strict enforcement of fiscal policies, uncompromising implementation of government directives and diligent trade facilitation are among strategies put in place by Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, Customs Area Controller of the command.

“Aside the above stated improvement in comparative mid-year revenue generation between 2020 and 2021, the Command also made some other very laudable feats in export and anti-smuggling activities.

“In the month of June 2020, the command generated the sum of N50billion which is an unprecedented feat in our history as an area command.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On its anti-smuggling activities, the Command said it made 19 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N8.3billion within the period under review.

“Among them was over N3.7 billion worth of 1,387 cartons of tramadol in a single seizure with 1000 cartons of tiles used to conceal the Tramadol, made in May, 2021.

“Other seizures made include; two units of used Mitsubishi buses; 210 bales of second hand clothing; 4,029 pcs of used tyres; 16 units of used engine gear box and auto spare parts; 310 pallets of laser ketchup.

Others are; 2,721 bags of 50kg foreign rice; 37 cartons of wine; 124 cartons of tapentadol; 956 jerry cans of 25litres of vegetable oil; 750 cartons of supergold candle; 2,970 cartons of foreign soaps; 89 bales of fabrics and 500 cartons of medicaments,” the statement said.