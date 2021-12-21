The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday said it has generated over N2.3trillion revenue into the federation account from January to December 19th, 2021.

Speaking yesterday during NCS, stakeholders/media engagement on trade facilitation held at the Apapa command of the service, the deputy national public relations officer, Timi Bomodi, said the service has surpassed the revenue target given to them by the federal government.

Bomodi, who said the service was given revenue target of N1.687trillion, further disclosed that the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Commands of the service generated the highest revenues for the service.

“I don’t have the actual figure off hand but, I can confirm to you that we have generated over N2.3trillion meaning we have surpassed our revenue target of N1.687trillion for the year. As usual the year began with high expectations with regards to revenue generation and the enforcement of fiscal policy.

“Based on the target achieved in 2020, the service was given the onerous task of collecting N1.679trillion into the Federation account. It was also expected to build on the successes of the border closure to stem the tide of illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, smuggling and other cross border crimes.

“In all its key performance indices, the Service was able to achieve remarkable successes through the diligence and hard work of its officers and the support of key stakeholders. In the current year, the NCS has already exceeded expectations in revenue generation by going beyond the target set for it by the government,” he pointed out.

Bomodi, disclosed that the service also made landmark seizures of prohibited items which include ammunition, pangolin scales as well as foreign parboiled rice smuggled from neighbouring West-African countries.

To him, “also in its anti-smuggling activities, the service has made landmark seizures of absolutely prohibited items and items prohibited by trade.

the Service made seizures of 17,137 kg of pangolin scales, 44 kg elephant tusks and 60 kg in pangolin claws all valued at over N22 billion.

“This was made possible through active collaboration between NCS, US, British, and German officials who helped in tracking the suspicious shipment. It further led to the arrest and prosecution of some foreign nationals and their local collaborators.

“In October FOU operatives in zone A seized 751 bullets concealed in garri sacks, while arms, ammunitions and military uniforms were intercepted at Tin Can port Lagos in September 2021 just to mention a few. Our warehouses in all border formations are overflowing with seizures of rice, groundnut oil, used clothing, used vehicles etc.”

“At Apapa Area one Command, through the cooperation of other sister agencies and the Nigerian Navy a landmark seizure of cocaine with a DPV of 54 million dollars was made.

“This seizure was unique for the fact that the illicit substance was found in one of the compartments of a bulk carrier of sugar. In the same command 97 containers carrying illicit, expired drugs and other offensive goods with a duty paid value (DPV) of N17.5 billion was seized.”