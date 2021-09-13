The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, on Sunday initiated investigation into the murder of one of officers of the unit.

In a press statement by the command’s public relations officer, Theophilus Duniya and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, he said the acting comptroller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, directed investigation into the murder of the operatives.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Owode area of Ogun State by suspected smugglers.

While condemning the killing, the controller reiterated his resolve to keep suppressing smuggling and arresting perpetrators of the criminal activity.

He, however, said the killing will not deter officers of the command, under his leadership, from carrying out it’s statutory functions in the interest of national security and economy.

The Controller added that seizures of smuggled wares and arrest of suspects will continue unless the perpetrators embrace a change of heart and do legitimate trades.

The driver was killed during an operation after two vehicles laden with smuggled foreign parboiled rice were seized and taken to Lagos.

In the course of the movement, one of the vehicle developed mechanical problem and was being fixed when the suspected smugglers mobilised themselves in a large number with arms, charms, stones and other dangerous objects to murder the deceased officer.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary while investigations have commenced.