House of Representatives has vowed to ensure that four eligible candidates are employed from each of the 774 local government areas into the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the ongoing recruitment.

The chairman, House of Representatives committee on Customs, Leke Abejide disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

Abejide, who said many Nigerians had been calling members of the House for assistance, noted that the exercise was a sequel to the existing vacancies in some cadres on NCS, adding that it was not a general recruitment.

The lawmaker said the NCS would not recruit beyond the given number.

“The last exercise conducted, I received a lot of threats from Nigerians and some of them were threatening to even take NCS to court,” he said.

According to him, each local government area is entitled to four candidates in order to ensure fairness and equality across local government areas.

Abejide decried the level of pressure being mounted on members of the House to lobby for slots on their behalf, stressing that the amount of pressure necessitated the press briefing to correct some erroneous insinuations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Nigerians, especially those interested in applying for NCS jobs, to find out the cadres that exist in their LGAs.

He said the House was working on a bill to reform NCS, adding that it would repeal and re-enact the law to enable it to recruit massively.

According to him, the NCS ought to have 30,000 personnel but that currently, it has about 15,000 personnel, adding that the number was grossly inadequate

“Once the bill is ready and if it becomes law, many of our youth will be recruited,” he said.