Kwara State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition. The command has seized 3, 620 rounds of ammunition.

The seizure was made around a border community of Bukuro axis in Baruten local government area of Kwara State while a suspect was arrested in connection with the seized illegal arms.

The customs area controller, Comptroller Hussaini Bello Ahmed disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the command’s activities in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

Ahmed described the seizure as epic, adding that the large quantity of ammunition was packaged in 25 packs of 25 rounds each, and contained in 14 cartons.

“Based on an intelligence report, the command intercepted a Peugeot 504 vehicle with registration number AP 448 AKD. On searching the vehicle, it was found to contain a large quantity of pump action cartridges suspected to be smuggled into the country. Section 149 of Customs and excise Management Act (CEMA) of April, 1958 Cap 45 LFN 2004 (as amended) gives Customs officers powers to search vehicles/ships.

It might also interest you to know that Arms and Ammunition is classified under schedule 4 of ABSOLUTE PROHIBITION LIST of the Common External Tariff of Nigeria Customs Service.

“This epic seizure is very commendable at the backdrop of the heightened insecurity in the country. Should 3,620 rounds of live ammunition of this magnitude escape into the country and fall into wrong hands, the result will be appalling, devastating and disastrous,” he stated.

On the command’s achievements in 2021, Ahmed said that the command generated and remitted over N9 billion (N9, 848,505,922.48) from January 2021 to December, 2021.

“Under my leadership as the pioneer Customs Area Controller from July 2019 to December 2021 (that is about 29 months) the command has generated and remitted the sum of N19,159,240, 134.19 to federation account.

“Within the period under review, the command has recorded 101 seizures as against corresponding year 2020 with 84 seizures,” the comptroller added.