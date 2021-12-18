The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted cache of arms and ammunition imported into the country through the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos.

It was gathered that operatives of the Tin-can Island Command of the service seized the 40ft container with suspected arms and ammunition on December 17, 2021.

The arms and ammunition, according to the public relations officer, Tin-Can Island Command, Uche Ejesieme, were intercepted during routine physical examination at the Tict Terminal.

“Consequently and in line with our standard operating procedure, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Abdullahi has written to the Terminal Operators of Tict requesting that the said container be immediately moved to the Enforcement Unit of the Command for 100% re-examination,” he explained.

He further stated that the report of the re-examination and other necessary details would be communicated to the Comptroller General and the Zonal Headquarters for further directives in line with the Service protocol.

“We want to assure Nigerians that the Command will continue to decimate and degrade the activities of these criminal gangs whose unpatriotic activities are creating avoidable tension,” he reiterated.

He equally stated that the Customs Area Controller was bent on getting to the root of the matter with a view to dealing decisively with any person or group of persons found culpable in the dastardly act and that, comprehensive details will be availed on December 20, 2021.