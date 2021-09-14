The National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), has directed a three-month National Cybersecurity Sensitisation programme in seven sectors as part of the implementation of the new National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

This was the outcome of the 7th meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council held on September 13, 2021 chaired by the NSA in Abuja.

A statement by the Head, Strategic Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), ZM Usman, said the National Cybersecurity Sensitisation Programme will commence with the Defence and Security Sector on September 15 and 16, 2021.

He said the workshops for other sectors will be conducted every fortnight till the first week of December 2021.

He said the workshop series will provide information, strengthen cybersecurity governance and coordination, and build the capacity of relevant stakeholders on their responsibilities under the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

The workshops will also sensitise stakeholders on the expected deliverables, projected timelines and key performance indicators as required in the Action Plan for the Strategy Implementation.

According to Usman, the Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and updated the modalities for the upcoming Cybersecurity Sensitisation Programme.

He said the Council, in pursuant to its mandate under the Cybercrime Act 2015, discussed the modalities for the implementation of the new National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

“As part of ongoing initiatives to achieve the strategic objectives of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021, the Office of the National Security Adviser briefed the Council on the progress made towards the planning of the 3-Month Cybersecurity Sensitisation Workshops across seven sectors from September to December 2021.

“These sectors include Telecommunications, Defence and Security, Education, Finance and capital market, Energy, Professional organisations, the Private Sector and Judiciary,” he said

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 23, 2021 launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy following the implementation and review of the maiden National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

He said following the launch, the policy document was widely disseminated to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private organisations and relevant stakeholders for implementation.

He noted the National Advisory Council also reviewed emerging risks in the cyberspace and advanced modalities to facilitate and strengthen ongoing initiatives towards the Implementation of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021.

The ONSA updated the Council on the identification, designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015.

The Council consequently deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified Critical National Information Infrastructure.