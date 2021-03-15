ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Team Nigeria ended their campaign at the 2021 Cycling African Road Race and Track Championships in Cairo, Egypt yesterday successfully, amassing 12 medals to finish fourth on the medal table.

Host Egypt emerged the winners with South Africa and Algeria came second and third respectively while Morocco were ranked fifth on the medals table.

The Nigeria’s contingent comprising 13 athletes (11 females and two male) started their campaign on a sound footing in the Women Elite, female Junior and Male Junior) and also competed in Team Pursuit, Team Sprint, Time Trial and Scratch Race and achieved gold 2, silver 6 and bronze 4 medals.

The Team won gold medals in Team Pursuit and Sprint (women elite), beating South Africa and Egypt who are top track cycling performers in Africa and the world.

Nigeria’s contingent to the African showpiece are expected back in the country from Egypt later today.