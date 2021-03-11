ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Team Nigeria began their campaign at the ongoing 2021 Cycling African Track championships on a high-note after the team won a total of 7 medals during the opening of the event in Egypt.

Team Nigeria’s contingent with 13 athletes (women elite, women junior and male junior) competed in team pursuit, team sprint, time trial and scratch race, and achieved the following results: 1 gold medal in the team pursuit (women elite), 1 gold team sprint (women elite), 1 Silver time trial (women elite) 1 silver team sprint (women Junior) and 1 bronze in team pursuit (women junior).

Also, Tawakalt Yekeen won bronze in the women elite at the Keirin events as well as Emmanuel Gabriel Udo got silver medal in the men junior in Keirin event.

For the first time, Nigeria won gold medals in the elite category. It should be noted that the team defeated strong opponents like South Africa and Egypt, who have good record of performance in track cycling in Africa and the world in general.

Team Nigeria is now set to compete in other events with comparative advantage to win medals later today at the African showpiece which started on Wednesday March 10 and will end on Sunday, March 14, 2021.