By Adegwu John, Abuja

The chairman and chief executive officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed sadness over the death of a 20-year-old diaspora Nigerian, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who lost his life while trying to save the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge on Saturday.

The NiDCOM boss in a statement by the head of media in the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, described Folajimi as a fearless hero and great martyr, who would never be forgotten.

While condoling with the family, Dabiri-Erewa prayed God to allow Folajimi’s soul rest in peace and comfort his aged parents, family and friends.

“This is a very painful and sad incident for a young promising Jimi to die this way sacrificing his life . Undoubtedly, Jimi with this courageous and selfless act, has earned himself the sobriquet of an hero and attained the highest form of death, martyrdom,” she said.

The late Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, a.k.a Jimi, was on his way home from work when he saw a woman fall off London Bridge on Saturday.

He and another man entered the water at around midnight in a bid to rescue her. The woman and the other man were rescued by the Coastguard and the Metropolitan Police’s marine unit, but Jimi wasn’t found after an extensive search.