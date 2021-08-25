The matriarch of the Anosike family and mother of the publisher of The Daily Times newspaper, Fidelis Anosike, has died. Her death was announced in a statement that was issued by the family last Thursday.

The Anosike family of Umeri community in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State announced that Mrs Anosike, nee Anikpe, passed on at a ripe age.

In the statement to announce her death, the family described the late matriarch as a very kindhearted woman who impacted positively on the lives of all who came across her, saying she would be greatly missed. The family said she was not just a mother but a friend and inspiration to all those who encountered her during her earthly sojourn.

She is survived by Senator Anosike, Dr Charles Anosike, Mr Fidelis Anosike, Mr Noel Anosike, Mrs Esther Maduka, Mrs Chito Nwankwo, and Mrs Ifenyiwa Ihukuna among others.

The statement further has it that the burial arrangement of the late matriarch will be announced at a later date.

Anosike is founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company which owns Daily Times Nigeria.