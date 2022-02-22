The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said the Dala Dry Port in Kano will be ready soon as work has gone to advanced stage.

The minister stated this when a delegation from Kano, led by the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje visited him in Abuja to discuss the development so far.

The minister also said the Kano state will house the biggest train station in the country as it will connect the Lagos- Maiduguri rail line and the Kano-Maradi Rail line which will all feed the dry port.

Also, the Kano governor revealed that the state government has contributed N2.5billion to the dry port project to ensure its completion and be put to use soon

Meanwhile, the chairman, Dala Inland Dry Port (IDP), Abubakar Bawuro, said everything has been put in place to ensure the completion, viability and use of the dry port soon.

The chairman said the project, which would be ready anytime soon, will further boost business relations between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

He said extensive work had been accomplished in key areas of the ports, including the stacking area of the sea ports containers, the warehouse, the administrative block, electricity supply and the access roads network.

Recall that the management of Dala inland dey port has so far spent over N5billion on its construction.

