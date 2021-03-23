By Ray Morphy

An indication of the perilous times we are in is the ease with which gunmen go after their targets, clinically execute their acts and disappear into thin air. Those whose responsibilities it is to stop the crime seem to have no clue. Instead, they are busy issuing press statements after the damage had been done.

An indication of the mounting insecurity across the country is the audacity of the outlaws! They have begun to take on some of the most privileged and most heavily protected elites in society.

Last Saturday, the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom narrowly escaped an assassination attempt as suspected gunmen ambushed him at his farm in Tyomu, a community less than 20 kilometers from the Benue State capital, Makurdi. That a state governor, a man who has all the paraphernalia of office and all the protections that the Federal Republic of Nigeria could muster is no longer safe is indeed scary.

For such a high official as a governor to be so brazenly attacked shows how vulnerable the ordinary citizen is. In the words of Ortom; “It took the swift response of my security aides to repel the attack, while I ran for a long distance to escape”. According to him: “I was inspecting the farm when suddenly, the militia herders, who dressed in black and had laid ambush for me and my security men, opened fire”.

If this could happen to Ortom, it could only be imagined what ordinary farmers in Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and indeed all over the country are passing through at their farms. Already we know that in parts of Niger and Katsina states among others, farmers pay bandits to be allowed to cultivate their farmlands and when the harvest time comes, only those who paid the bandits are allowed to harvest their crops.

Incidentally Ortom is not the only sitting governor that has been attacked by outlaws in this dispensation. In November, 2020, the death toll from an attack on the convoy of the governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum rose to 30. A convoy transporting Zulum came under attack from insurgents near the town of Baga on the shores of Lake Chad. Zulum thankfully was unhurt in the attack, but 30 others were not that lucky, including security personnel. He had flown to the

area to prepare for the return of residents displaced from Baga by the Boko Haram insurgency. He was driving in the convoy accompanied by government officials under tight security towards Baga ahead of the arrival of the returnees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, before the November 2020 attack, the governor was attacked in July when his convoy came under gun attack from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) outside Baga, forcing him to cancel his trip to the town.

Recently, some yet to be identified gunmen or hoodlums have been targeting policemen in the South East of the country, killing policemen and burning down police stations. People of the South East and indeed all Nigerians are wondering who are those behind these dastardly acts and what their motives could be! These actions have joined the long list of security concerns bedeviling the country that appear to have overwhelmed those in authority.

In much of the Niger Delta, militancy has abated perhaps due to the success of the amnesty programme, however, criminality and targeting oil infrastructure has been replaced by sea piracy, kidnapping for ransom and cultism. These activities have forced oil companies operating in the area to move their headquarters from Niger Delta to ‘safer’ Lagos and Abuja to the chagrin of the local communities from where the crude is extracted.

In the South West, the deterioration of security caused largely by farmers/herders clashes and kidnapping have made many to question their faith in the country. On the 18th of March, Sunday Igboho declared the independence of the Yoruba Nation (Oduduwa Republic) from Nigeria. According to him, the Yorubas are no longer under Nigeria. In his words; “As it stands now, we are no longer under Nigeria. If they don’t intervene, it will go beyond control. We have gone beyond the point where we keep quiet; we are no longer scared to voice out.”

Before Igboho’s declaration on March 14, Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, had declared the formation of Biafra Customary Government (BCG). Uche Mefor, BCG’s head of

information and communications, said Dokubo also named those who would serve as leaders in the government alongside himself. He added that they would proceed to set up provincial structures for the new government. “We as people have resolved that as Biafra, it’s time for us to take our destiny in our hands and bring freedom to ourselves and our children and the generation of Biafrans yet unborn,” he said.

In its reaction, the federal government speaking through the minister of Information Lai Mohammed, was dismissive of Dokubo’s declaration describing him as attention seeker. However what cannot be denied is that these declarations are symptomatic of the general loss of confidence in the capacity of the state to fulfill its primary objective of protection of life and property.

Interestingly, one important take away from this is that the major Yoruba leaders have not openly thrown their support for Oduduwa Republic as canvassed by Sunday Igboho, even though public rebuke of Igboho by these leaders would have reassured curious Nigerians that Igboho is on his own.

In the case of Asari Dokubu the South-South speaking through the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and South East through Ohanaeze have rejected publicly the Biafra declaration. In its reactions to Asari Dokubo’s proclamation, PANDEF said the so-called Biafra Customary Government was not in tandem with the desires and aspirations of the Niger Delta people at this particular time. Ohanaeze Ndigbo president in Cross River State branch, Barr. Ugorji Nwabueze, said Asari Dokubo declaring himself as Biafran leader was “ridiculous and a mere imposition of himself on the people.”

The reaction of the South South and the South East in rejecting Asari Dokubu’s Biafra is an indication of their belief in one Nigeria and the reason why everything possible should be done by the government to sustain such faith in the country by tackling insecurity head-on no matter whose ox is gored. A situation where some Nigerians feel superior than others and act as if they are above the law breeds resentment and animosity and must be addressed. We are all equal before the law and those who perpetrate this insecurity must not only be punished, they must be seen to be punished.

That some people are advocating amnesty for bandits that have killed thousands of Nigerians, destroyed communities and created thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Katsina to Zamfara and from Niger to Benue shows how low we have sunk in tolerating perpetrators of insecurity while no body cares about recompense for the dead and living victims in the IDPs camps.

Aluta Continua!