Last week Melting Point took time to discuss the disturbing incident of domestic violence which has created so much havoc to the stability and unity of families in our society today. That the same issue is being raised this week underscores the very importance this platform attaches to the matter. It is a very serious problem in Nigeria as in many parts of the world, and there are some Nigerian communities that still believe there is nothing wrong in beating a woman as a way of disciplining her.

By simple definition, domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior that constitutes intimidation, manipulation ,humiliation, isolation ,fear, terror, coercion, threats, injury among many, by one person to the other. It occurs when a person uses an object or a part of his or her body to compel and control another person’s actions. It could be sexual, emotional, psychological tortures, harmful cultural practices, verbal or financial abuse. It is an act of intimidation that has equally become an epidemic and it is more pervasive against women by men. That is not to say that women are not involved in intimidating men to succumb to their demands. It happens among married couples, dating partners, relatives and cohabiting partners.

It is imperative to keep raising these fundamental issues as they keep happening perhaps common understanding may prevail that can mitigate its occurrence. Non governmental organizations and civil society bodies, nationally and globally have taken these issues with the seriousness it deserves and even proposed legislative frameworks at all levels that can provide sanctions, as deterrence, to those to promote such vices.

Many men and women have been killed, maimed and displaced as a result of domestic violence. Many homes have been destroyed. Many children have been disoriented and destabilized. Many communities have diminished in value and potentials as a result of it. While some of the causes are internal( strictly between couples or partners), some others are external, engineered by in-laws, friends or other relations.

While premarital counselling are done by many organizations and religious bodies to prepare couples for what they should confront in marriage, the effect of the normally rigorous sessions have not always yielded the needed caution to avert such family crisis. Premarital counselling sessions are most times the result of practical marital experiences of clergies and elders who have been in marriage for years or who are opportune by age.

Today, we are witnesses to unpalatable situations where both women and men live in fear, terror,agony, pain and frustration in marriage but would prefer to keep silence so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the marriage. Most marriages have spiritually, mentally and socially collapsed but the key actors would not want to incur public shame by accepting that it is not working. For years or months, couples shun each other on flimsy issues and would not stay or talk together because one has offended or cheated the other. In such circumstances, they see themselves as strangers or opponents and would stop eating, bathing or doing what they were used to doing together. They may even deny each other sex. The man may come very late from work or refused to come home for as long as its convenient for him to do so, likewise the woman.

The level of psychological or cold war going on in many families today is better imagined than described. On very simple issues that even children can overlook, couples are seen dragging themselves before neighbors or elders and even traditional leaders for reconciliation. Where such fails or where they can not seek for external intervention, physical fights that results in severe bodily injuries or deaths are recorded. Sometimes it leads to divorce where the children suffers at the end.

There are couples that can not sleep until a brawl takes place in the house. A former neighbor would always plead with us not to sleep until he and his wife goes to bed for fear that the inevitable will happen once their door is lock. This is because the lady who runs a beer parlor nearby must slap her husband before she sleeps. Because she keeps the family going following the loss of job of the man, he has little or nothing to say each time she comes back from work.

Governments at all levels, through their respective relevant departments, must help prevent the occurrence of domestic violence and also resuscitate the victims. There are many people that are currently in depression because of their spouses or relatives while there are many that live in hypertension just because of constant or periodic provocation. Many others are equally on the queue because a suitable solution is yet in sight. Some others have committed suicide because they can not cope with the level of injury or fear, coercion or intimidation.

We must be each others’ brothers and sisters. Governments can not do it alone neither can the NGOs, CSOs and the FBOs handle this issues alone. All compassionate hands must be developed and put on deck to achieve a smooth survival for everyone and for everybody to live to attain his or her lifelong objectives.