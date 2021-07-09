BY BUKOLA IDOWU and LOLADE HARUNA, Lagos

As part of efforts to promote education in the country, the founder of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has donated 3,500 tablets to indigent students in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), just as Sir Kesington Adebutu donated N200 million to provide internet connectivity for the institution.

This is as the chancellor of the institution, the Sheu of Borno Alhaji Abubakar Garba, said UNILAG would continue to lead in the pursuit of academic excellence to attain greater heights.

Dangote made the donation of 3,500 tablets after the vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, called for donations to help indigent students who the university had taken up.

According to him, the university has more than 1,000 indigent students who need support as the institution has adopted virtual classes in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his part Sir Kesington Adebutu said his donation was driven by the lack of internet facilities in the school, saying a university such as UNILAG ought not to lack internet facilities; thus, the donation of N200 million to boost internet connectivity on the campus.

In his address, the pro-chancellor of the university, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, who had been appointed by the visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari, to stabilize the institution noted that his team had hit the ground running as he assured of the school management and council to raise the standard of the university.