The Dangote Cement Plc said it has invested huge resources in enlightening builders on the different applications and the best optimal use of its cement product in furtherance to the measures put in place for more supply of cement to the market.

The group sales marketing director, Dangote Cement, Rabiu Umar, while speaking at an interactive session with building and industry professionals in Kano State, noted that prices of Dangote Cement have not increased at factory level, but the forces of demand and supply are driving the prices up.

He assured that appropriate measures were being taken and in about 90 days, from now, more products will be pushed into the market to make the prices bearable for consumers.

Significantly, new lines have been created to increase supply and will impact the market favourably by churning out 15,000 tonnes per day or average 450,000 tonnes per month resulting from the Gboko Cement output, which back to operation.

The new Obajana line awaiting start -up is also for additional capacity as well as the Okpella Cement soon to commence operation. The 2000 trucks injected into the system is to ensure better distribution of the product to the market.

“This forum is a testament to our commitment to enlighten the people, sensitise the market, get feedback for improvement and satisfaction of consumers” he said.

The special guest and registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof. Joseph Odigwe, said government was not unaware of the issues surrounding the high cost of cement and necessary actions are being taken to proffer solutions to the problems.

A cross section of the building professionals said Dangote cement has served their needs over the years and expressed hope that the interventions clear all doubts regarding Dangote cement.

A block maker of 30 years, Magaji Inuwa Ringim gave instances where contractors applauded the product, saying, no cement can compete with Dangote, but concerns of the supply chain and stakeholder management issues must be addressed appropriately.