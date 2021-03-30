By OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Dangote Cement Plc recorded a stellar performance in its audited full year financial results ended December 31, 2020.

The company, in its audited results for 2020 released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), reported a 37.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax to N276.1 billion. Earnings were notably bolstered by stellar revenue growth, improved operating efficiency and lowered net finance expense.

The board of directors also recommended a dividend of N16.00 per share, to be approved by shareholders at the next annual general meeting (AGM).

The strong performance was not only at the top line but also at the bottom line, owing to cost saving measures. Despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility, disciplined cost control measures enabled the company to maintain a relatively flat cash cost per tonne. The cost control measures include improved plant efficiency, better fuel mix and general overhead optimisation.

Highlights from the results showed that Dangote Cement became the second Nigerian publicly quoted company to hit the N1 trillion revenue mark after recording a 16 per cent topline growth to N1.03 trillion in full year, 2020. Solid Nigerian and Pan African operations jointly led the impressive revenue growth, as sales from the respective segments rose by 18 per cent and 12.7 per cent, apiece.

Group volumes rose by 8.6 per cent YoY to 25.7Mt in 2020, driven by the strong demand from domestic operations. Nigerian volumes grew by a gaping 12.9 per cent YoY as the domestic construction industry benefitted from improved real estate demand and lower rainfall in 2020.

Sales volume were also boosted by the ‘Bag of Goodies – Season 2’ promotion. The Nigerian operation exported 0.35 Mt through both land borders and sea export terminals. Similarly, pan African volumes rose by 4.4 per cent YoY to 9.9 Mt in 2020. Cameroon (+17.2 per cent YoY), Congo (+70.0 per cent YoY), Senegal (+7.5 per cent YoY), Sierra Leone (+14.6 per cent YoY) were the standout performers under the region.

In Q4, 2020, the group’s volumes were up by 15.4 per cent to 6.5Mt (Nigeria +21.7 per cent YoY and Pan Africa +6.6 per cent YoY). EBITDA margin notably rose by 1.9 ppts to 46.2 per cent at the end of 2020, supported by the marginal decline in selling, general and administrative expenses. Net finance expense declined by 71.7 per cent YoY, mostly reflecting the impact of a N16.6 billion FX gain alongside the 73.2 per cent jump in interest income to N13.2 billion.

This moderation in finance expense provided further support for earnings. The company reported a robust cash balance of N141.0 billion as against N112.1 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement remained a major contributor to the economy with a tax charge of N97 billion for the financial year ended December 2020. According to the audited results, the tax charge represents an increase over the sum of N50 billion recorded in 2019.

Analysing Dangote Cement results for 2020, Cordros Capital said, “We are happy that the company’s revenue hit the N1 trillion mark. We are also impressed by the additional three MTA added to the Obajana cement plant in August 2020 and the record EBITDA margin achieved in Pan African operations.

“With the Tanzanian power plant’s inauguration in November 2020, we believe this will support Pan African EBITDA margins going forward. However, we remain concerned about Nigeria’s cost pressures due to a weaker currency. From a market standpoint, we believe investors will react positively to the company’s solid earnings.”

The chief executive officer, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos, said: “2020 was a good year for Dangote Cement across board. Several firsts made 2020 a productive year such as our maiden clinker shipment, maiden bond issuance and successful buyback programme. We increased our capacity by three Mt in Nigeria, commissioned our two export terminals and commissioned our gas power plant in Tanzania. All these were achieved whilst we focused on protecting our people, customers and communities from the impact of the pandemic.”

Looking ahead, Puchercos said: “we have strengthened our Alternative Fuel initiative which focuses on leveraging the circular economy business model and reducing exposure of our cost base to foreign currencies fluctuations. We continue to embed Dangote Cement’s seven sustainability pillars into every aspect of our operation and culture.

“We remain committed to keeping safe our staff and communities by being fully compliant with health and safety measures in all our territories of operation. We are focused on adapting to the rapidly evolving markets in which we operate.”

Dangote Cement Plc is sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 45.6Mta across 10 African countries and operates a fully integrated ‘quarry-to-customer.’ business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.

Dangote Cement has a long-term credit rating of AA+ by GCR and Aa2.ng by Moody’s due to its market leading position, significant operational scale and strong financial profile evidenced by the company’s robust operating and net profit margins relative to regional and global peers, adequate working capital, satisfactory cash flow and low leverage.

Dangote Cement is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate as well as a leading brand across Africa in businesses such as cement, sugar, salt, beverages, and real estate, with new multi-billion dollar projects underway in the oil and gas, petrochemical, fertiliser and agricultural sectors.