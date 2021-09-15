The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, alongside his counterpart in the Women Affairs Ministry, Pauline Tallen, will lead a retinue of high profile guests that include the presidents of the world soccer governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino and the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe to Lagos for the opening ceremony of the maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament kicking off today in Lagos.

Host Nigeria and five other nations- Morocco, South Africa, Mali, Cameroon and Ghana will take part in a week long competition which is now a FIFA ranking tournament.

Reigning African champions Nigeria and Mali will lock horns for opening match at the lush turf of the remodeled Mobolaji Johnson Arena, hitherto known as the Onikan Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Dare, Infantino and Motsepe, today’s opening glamour will be witnessed by Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mrs Sanwo-Olu, NFF President and FIFA Council Member Amaju Melvin Pinnick, members of the diplomatic corps, top officials of the Lagos State Government, board members of the NFF, captains of industry and leading stakeholders of the game in Nigeria.

All the teams taking part in the tournament are on ground, with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana arriving on Monday evening after a six-hour cruise aboard a South African Airways flight from Johannesburg.

Africa’s leading billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Alhaji Aliko Dangote will lead Corporate Nigeria titans to a dinner in honour of Infantino and Motsepe at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island on Wednesday night.