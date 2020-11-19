By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr. Musa Nimrod are among the key speakers that will enlighten participants at the 2020 seminar for Sports Journalists on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

The theme of the seminar which will start 10amat the Media Center of Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is “New Sports Policy: Emerging opportunities for the sporting media in a changing world”.

Other dignitaries expected to deliver speeches during the symposium put together by the FCT Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) included former captain of Nigeria’s male basketball team, D’Tigers, Olumide Oyedeji and Chairman of FCT Football Association, Alhaji Mohammed Adam Mouktar among others.

The chairman of the association, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, said the brain storming seminar is part of activities marking this year’s SWAN week.

He said though there won’t be elaborate activities due to effects of COVID-19, members of the association will also participate in an Archery workshop expected to be anchored by Mohamed Abdullahi, President of Nigeria Archery Federation on Tuesday November 24, 2020.

According to him, “The seminar is basically for members to refresh their professional edge ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled between December 3 and 18, 2020.

“The year has been so choked due to long effects of COVID-19 lockdown earlier.

Notwithstanding, we need to bring members together and chat a course towards putting what has happened behind us and continue contributing our quota toward nation building.

“I therefore call on members to make arrangements to attend this crucial seminar and workshop which will surely be an interesting one.”

A walking and jogging exercise on Saturday November 28, 2020 will climax the week.