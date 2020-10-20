By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

The Honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has emphasized the need for African countries to build the data protections standard across their borders as it becomes essential for the new economy. He mentioned this while delivering the keynote address at the 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave which held virtually from Thursday 15th to Friday 16th October 2020.

The Minister emphasized that this has led to the formation of the National Digital Economy Policy Strategy in Nigeria which rests on developmental regulation, digital skills, solid infrastructure, service infrastructure, digital services, soft infrastructure, digital society and emerging technologies and indigenous content creation and promotion. In his keynote address, Pantami explained that while African nations continue to build the digital economy, thought must be taken to build the confidence of citizens to ensure there are no data breaches in any way.

“We need to ensure that nations build their data infrastructure, mining and security to the highest level because this will be the industry of the future to generate economic growth and build wealth,” he said.

Also speaking at the Conclave was the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE who emphasized the role the organisation has played in developing the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation modelled under the global General Data Protection Regulation.

According to him ¨Although our Data Protection came a bit late, so far we have achieved several milestones and have recorded unprecedented achievements when it comes to compliance. Our model is unique because we also appointed Data Compliance organisations like Taxaide Technologies Limited

He also spoke on his organisation´s overriding goal which is to make data accessible to the teaming youth population in Nigeria today based on the strong notion that access to data is the key ingredient to build the economy, provide business solutions, etc.

The Conclave featured an array of more than 25 speakers comprising policy makers, captains of industry, legal luminaries and other stakeholders from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda and the rest of Africa, some of which include Adv. Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson Information Regulator, South Africa; Auguste Yankey, ICT Policy and Project Manager, Africa Union; Chafi Bakari, Human Rights Adviser in Charge of African Union Matters; Aissatou Sylla, Senior Associate, Hogan Lovells, France; Alice Namuli Blazevic, Associate Partner at Katende, Ssempebwa & Company, Uganda; Bidemi Olumide, MD/CEO, Taxtech; Justice Obafemi Adamson of the Lagos State Judiciary and Oyeyemi Oke, Partner AO2LAW amongst a host of high-level speakers.

Bidemi Olumide, MD/CEO, Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech) and Convener of the Africa Data Protection Conclave in his remarks said: “We believe this event is testament to the fact that Africa is ready to take its place in the global conversation on Data Protection and Cybersecurity and we look forward to the future editions of the Africa Data Protection Conclave which is billed to be an annual event.”

The 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave was organised by Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech), a licensed DPCO in collaboration with Anaje Olumide Oke and Akinkugbe (AO2LAW), 21Search, Taxaide Professional Services Limited, NDPR Academy, Banwo & Ighodalo and ably supported by a host of brands and organizations.