Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, in what looks like a show of gratitude has showered encomiums the former President of the Senate David Mark, saying the President was instrumental to his becoming Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The governor made the remarks in Warji during the flagging off ceremony for the construction of Warji-Gwaram Road in Warji LGA of the State.

Governor Mohammed who recalled the harmonious working relationship with former Senate President when he was a senator said Senator Mark made a mark in his life as a senator and minister of the FCT.

The governor who recalled that he had no backing of his state when he emerged as FCT Minister, said the former Senate President stood behind him and supported his emergence.

“I did not emerge from my state, that is the work of God, but he was instrumental to my becoming a minster.

“And when I was coming back, it was David mark who stood his ground and stood behind my back and said Bala Mohammed must come back as FCT Minister. I have never told anybody this; I have a deep sense of gratitude to him and gratitude to God,” he said.

Governor Mohammed who described David Mark as a nationalists said “They are the ones who fought and kept Nigeria as a united nation.”

Responding, the former President of the senate, Senator David Mark said his tenure as one of the longest-serving Presidents of the senate would not have been possible without the support of Bala Mohammed.