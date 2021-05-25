Norbert Oshodi, the Managing Director of DavNotch Nigeria, sponsors of the just-concluded DavNotch Tennis Championship, has called for more funding and sponsorship for the sport in the country.

Oshodi told newsmen in Abuja that a lot of tennis talents abound in the country needing more support from private and corporate organisations.

He said more funding and sponsorship were needed in order to harness these talents.

“It’s been impressive having the DavNotch National Tennis Championship, and it shows that we have a bundle of talents in Nigeria.

“We hope that more private and corporate organisations can come on board and invest more money in the sport and if that is done chances are that we will be able to discover more talents and the competition will get better as we progress.

“Most of the time,the government spends more money on football because that is the most popular sport,” Oshodi said.

The maiden edition of DavNotch National Tennis Championship ended on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Oshodi pointed out that the championship helped to emphasize the need to give more attention to the so-called less popular sports, aside football.

“For example, we say we have a Ministry of Sports but about 80 per cent of the ministry’s budget goes to football alone. So, it only means other sports will suffer if the required funds and investments are not available.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, this is what informed our decision to sponsor this DavNotch tennis tournament, which is actually the second one for us, having previously sponsored a wheelchair basketball tournament.

“Hopefully, as we progress as sports lovers, we will take our time to invest in other so-called ‘lesser sports’ as well,” he said.