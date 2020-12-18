As the annual celebration of the end of the year gathers momentum, widows and the less privileged in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have not been forgotten.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Takem Empowerment Initiatives (TEIs) recently took time off to host them to a special treat.

The president of TEIs, Ambassador Rachael Adewumi, who has turned the feting of the widows and the needy to a yearly ritual in Abuja, said at the event that she doesn’t only train and empower them, but celebrates them to give them a sense of belonging.

Mrs. Adewumi said: “There is this popular belief that teaching them how to catch the fish is better than giving them the fish to eat. There is also the belief that if every kinsman has his or her own, the level of antagonism and poverty will be reduced to the barest minimum.”

Adewumi said that to ensure that these categories of people don’t feel rejected, she gathers and celebrates them, trains and empowers them for better living.

Although Nigeria has suffered from COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Kaura Modern Market in Abuja, the venue of this year’s event couldn’t contain the number of widows and the less privileged who were invited by the NGO to know that they are not only needed and cared for, but also valued and loved. The event was charactersised with prayers, music and praises to God from various tribes which attracted the attention of traders and sellers who in turn joined the occasion.

One of the celebrants, Mrs Juliana Ominyi, a trader at AMAC Market, said that widows and the needy in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been finding succour in TEIs since its existence.

Full of praises to God, Ominyi said: “This NGO has been assisting the needy, especially widows. We appreciate what the owner of this NGO has been doing for us, by putting smiles on us. You know what has been happening in our nation. You hardly raise money for a cup of rice, but today, she called us and organised this party for us and showered us with gifts and food items. As you can see, she has never discriminated against any of us on the ground of ethnicity and religion. She sees all of us as the same, not minding where you are from. For this her continuous generosity, our prayer is that God gives her all it takes to continue to grow higher.”

Another business woman, Mrs Dorcas Fadeshire, who came to support the organisers of the event, hailed the president of the NGO for her large heart. She said: “Ambassador Adewumi uses her NGO to give food and other forms of assistance to the needy. So God is using her for that purpose and it is not easy.”

While admonishing her to sustain the tempo with the belief that God will take her higher to greater heights, Fadeshire urged the widows not to lose hope, saying that God is always there for them.

Also, the chairman of the traders in the market, Pascal Arawusi, said: “I am not surprise at what is going on here today, because this NGO has been doing this since its existence, about two years ago.”

Arawusi charged the government to partner with TEIs because its president is very close to the grassroots, adding that that they had been working to ensure that she becomes the national woman leader of the National Association of Nigeria Traders (NANTs).

In her response, Mrs Adewumi said that “I celebrate the widows and the needy every December, knowing fully well that at Christmas no one helps the widows, not to talk of buying them and their children food and clothes. So to let them know that we care for them, I deem it fit to be doing this every December.”

Adewumi said that as the FCT traders’ woman leader, she usually appealed to the woman leader in each area council to select between 10 or 20 poor widows for the event. She regretted that the losses caused by COVID-19 wouldn’t allow her to do all that she wanted for the women.

Still lamenting the setback caused by the pandemic, she said that next year, her group would train the widows and some unemployed graduates from all the area councils, give them starter packs to enable them stand on their own as entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

As she called on the government to partner with genuine NGOs such as hers, Adewumi said she had registered with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and planned to visit the FCT minister to brainstorm on the way forward.

She urged the less privileged persons, especially widows to shun the habit of depending on others for alms.