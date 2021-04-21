ADVERTISEMENT

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has announced the appointments of Mrs. Ijeoma Ozulumba and Mr. Kyari Abba Kyari as executive director and independent non-executive director respectively on the board of the bank.

Chairman of the board of directors, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, who made the announcement recently noted that the appointments of Ozulumba and Kyari would further strengthen DBN’s vision to provide adequate and sustainable financing to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises across the country.

He maintained that the organization, would continually uphold the highest standards of corporate governance, which have kept the Bank on a steady trajectory of progress.

“We are thrilled to have Ijeoma and Kyari join the Board and we look forward to them applying their knowledge, experience, and expertise in helping to deliver DBN’s core mandate as Nigeria’s primary wholesale development finance institution, providing sustainable financing to MSMEs across the nation,” Dr. Yahaya, stated.

Also, the managing director of the Bank, Mr. Tony Okpanachi stated that, “I am particularly excited by the depth and quality that both appointees are bringing to the Board and ultimately, the institution.

they bring a combined reservoir of knowledge and expertise in the financial services sector that will add immense value to the Bank and significantly contribute to the Bank’s development impact.”