Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has expressed shock over the unfortunate air plane crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.

Buni, in a statement issued by his director general Press Affairs and Media, Mamman Mohammed says the governor described the death of the COAS and other senior military officers as a great national loss.

“The demise of these top military officers at this moment when Nigeria needs their services most, is indeed a great loss to the army and Nigeria and the people of the country.

“I therefore, condole with His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the vice president Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, the Nigeria Army and the families of the deceased officers.”

Buni also described the death of the officers as fallen heroes who laid their lives for the service of the country.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the security challenges and emerge victorious.

“The Nigeria Army should re-dedicate itself to defeating the security challenges as a mark of honour and respect to the deceased Chief of Army Staff and the other fallen officers,” he said.