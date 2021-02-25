By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Hospital officials have revealed that the death toll in the rockets attacks on Maiduguri by suspected Boko Haram terrorists has risen to 16.

The governor had after visits to both University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and State Specialist Hospital lamented that 10 persons were lost and 47 persons injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had said that the 47 were taken to the two hospitals he visited to receive treatment.

New details however emerged from sources at the two hospitals that the death toll has risen to 16 as at yesterday.

One of the sources, a nurse said, three persons were lost at night after the governor’s visit.

The nurse who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she was not authorized to speak to the press, while adding that three other persons were lost this yesterday morning.

She said, “It is sad that six people were lost at both hospitals after initial 10 persons were brought in dead.

“Three died before the break of day and the three others died this morning. We can only pray that no more death is recorded as there are few other persons in critical situations.”

A security source also told our correspondent that the number of casualty have risen from what the governor made public.