Sokoto State Police Command has declared suspects in connection with the murder of late Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for alleged blasphemy, wanted for culpable homicide. While the two suspects arrested at the scene when police were dispersing the mob were charged to court on Monday and remanded in prison, the prime suspects that claimed the murder of Deborah Yakubu, on the viral video were declared wanted.

The command’s spokesman, Sanusi Abubakar, in a release issued to journalists said, “Sokoto State police command under the able leadership of CP Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, has declared the suspects spotted on the viral video wanted.

“The command is using the medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspects. The command has already deployed all its intelligence and is on the lookout for the suspects .

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any mere identification to the command or any security outfit in their domain.”