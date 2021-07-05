Bishop of the Diocese of Kaduna, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Rt. Revd. Timothy Yahaya, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the security sector as part of measures to address myriads of security problems facing Nigeria.

He spoke, yesterday, at the Trinity diaconate and priesthood ordination ceremony at the Christ Anglican Church, Katsina Road, Kaduna. Bishop Yahaya said at the national level the reality is that it is not easy for Nigerians, adding that the most plausible way to address insecurity is that “we must declare a state of emergency on the security of Nigeria.”

“We need a state of emergency. The federal government should open depots across the country to recruit soldiers and police in their thousands to beat these men in the bush because it is like the number of the bandits in the bush has outnumbered our security men, so we need a security emergency.

“The next dimension is that our recruitment process has to change because these criminals are degree holders, they are master degree holders, and if we must beat them, the minimum requirement into the Nigeria police should be national diploma, so that we can have sharper people that can beat these modern criminals we have around.”

On the economy, the bishop averred that the economy of Nigeria is very sick and that something needs to be done about it. “We are talking about diversification; it is not just with mouth to see the reality of diversification. Nigeria can feed the whole of Africa and that will give us a clean economy in this country.

“We should cut down rubbish and import only what is necessary in this country. And let me add that we should patronise made in Nigeria goods so that this country will be great again. When we stop importing rubbish, we will start creating jobs in our country rather than exporting our hard-earned money to the world,” he said.

He explained that the ordination of the five priests and 12 deacons by the church was very carefully done so as not to ordain unworthy people because the world has been saturated with ministers, who are ministering nothing.

“So, we are very careful that the men we are ordaining and sending out today are trustworthy, credible, reliable, dynamic and pragmatic men to make an impact and change our generation.

“We want to call on all leaders that have authority to ordain to be very careful who they ordain because even the Bible says don’t be quick to lay your hands on who you want to ordain,” he added.

He charged the priests to be very prayerful, stressing that without God nothing is possible. “They have to speak out to men in authority and leadership, they should not be political, not to take sides, they should remain neutral to be able to tell the truth to power,” he said.