BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

Former minister of state for education, Barr Kenneth Gbagi, has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security in Nigeria.

Gbagi, who aligned with the southern governors’ position on security situation in Nigeria, said the country’s security architecture has collapsed, hence there is need for an emergency declaration to salvage the system.

The former chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, said there is deception between the government and stakeholders in the nation’s security apparatus, insisting that there must be an agreement and political will on the part of stakeholders to end the insecurity that is fast taking over the nation.

The gubernatorial aspirant in the 2023 governorship election in the state insisted that the situation in Nigeria at the moment demands that the National Assembly urgently amend the constitution of the country with regards to organisation of the nation’s security apparatus if the nation will make inroads into solving the problem ofinsecurity.

He said: “Nigeria as it is today is a misnomer. There is need for a state of emergency on security in Nigeria. Security personnel are supposed to take orders from state governors. But where we are now is a situation where they all take instructions from a central command.

That means the governors cannot be held responsible for the wrongs.

“The kind of government we practice before now had the interest of the nation at heart but where the interest of the nation is not what we are pursuing, the nation will die. We must go back to the drawing

board. We must go back to discuss where we are and how we want to collectively get out of this mess.

“The situation has rapidly grown out of hand. Why are we paying salaries to security agents when the main purpose of their engagement has been outlived? The purpose of paying their salaries has failed and this calls for emergency. Without security, there will be no investment. And once there is no investment, hunger will take over the land. Robbery, stealing, kidnapping will increase. Look, a lot of people who are criminals today do not plan to become criminals.

Circumstances beyond their control forced them into criminality.“It will continue and get worse. The country our fathers left behind is not the country we are today. There is need for a state of emergency in Nigeria security system. Nigeria will not be a nation if we do not change the narratives.”